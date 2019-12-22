Police investigating after woman found dead in alley in The Colony

article

A death investigation is underway in The Colony after a woman was found dead in an alley Sunday morning.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was found just before 8 a.m., after police were called about an unconscious person in the 5200 block of Strickland Avenue.

Officers found the woman, and she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is not yet known, but police began investigating the area as a crime scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Chris Vaughn at 972-625-1887.