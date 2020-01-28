Deadline looms for residents to claim property after deadly crane collapse

article

Tuesday is the last day for residents to retrieve belongings from an apartment building destroyed by a crane collapse in Old East Dallas.

Recoverable apartment items and vehicles were removed from the Elan City Lights Apartments after a large crane fell onto the building last June.

After Tuesday, anything residents have not reclaimed will be deemed abandoned. Most items will be donated and vehicles will be towed to an impound lot.

The crane collapsed during a round of severe weather. It killed one woman and displaced about 500 people.

