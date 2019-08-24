Equipment brought in to remove crane that collapsed on Dallas apartments

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Equipment has been brought in as crews work to remove the crane that collapsed onto a Dallas apartment building.

The crane fell on the Elan City Lights Apartments on June 9, killing 29-year-old Kiersten Smith, and displacing hundreds of other residents.

OSHA released the site in late July, which was nearly two months after the crane collapse.

Red cranes are on scene to use in the removal process of the collapsed crane.

Apartment management sent a message to their former residents that the removal process will take more than two months. The crane will be removed in sections, and dismantled by using a cutting torch.