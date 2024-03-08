Expand / Collapse search

North Texas middle school teacher charged with child sex assault

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Northwest ISD has bonded out of jail after he was arrested for child sex assault.

The school district says David Goggins is a teacher at Pike Middle School in Fort Worth.

David Goggins

He was arrested by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department.

The district says the actions allegedly happened before he was hired by the district.

Goggins has been suspended.

The district says police do not believe there are any additional victims.