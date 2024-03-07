Heath mom molested son's 13-year-old friend, arrest affidavit says

A Rockwall County mother is accused of sexually assaulting her son's 13-year-old friend, according to an arrest affidavit acquired by FOX 4.

44-year-old Natalie Sorrells of Heath was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child in February.

Natalie Sorrells

The mother of the child told police she found several deleted text messages between Sorrells and her son.

In the messages, Sorrells called the child "babe," according to the affidavit.

Weeks later, the child told his mother that Natalie had molested him.

In a forensic interview at the Rockwall Children's Advocacy Center, the 13-year-old described multiple instances of inappropriate contact with Sorrells since April 2023.

The 13-year-old described two incidents where Sorrells touched the boy inappropriately.

He also described Sorrells having sexual contact with him in a car after she picked him up from a football game and at a party for Sorrells' son, according to the affidavit.

In the middle of one encounter, the child described Sorrells' husband calling to ask if she was cheating on him, according to the documents.

The 13-year-old also told police that Sorrells provided him and several friends with alcohol and tobacco on several occasions.

Court records show that the 44-year-old has posted bond.