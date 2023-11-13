DART security officer assaulted on train, shoots suspect

DART Police say a shot was fired on a northbound Red Line train on Monday evening after a male security officer was assaulted.

The incident happened just after 6:30 on the train at the Walnut Hill station in Northeast Dallas.

During the assault, the security officer fired their gun and the male suspect ran off.

He was later taken into custody and is being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.

The security officer was examined by paramedics and allowed to go home.

No passengers were injured in the incident.

DART Police say they are investigating.

Over the summer, DART added more than 100 contract security officers in an effort to improve safety on its trains.