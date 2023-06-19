Woman arrested for allegedly 'pistol-whipping' man on DART train

Police have arrested a suspect they believe "pistol-whipped" a man on a DART train last week.

29-year-old Kadejah Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Kadejah Brown (Courtesy: Dallas County Jail)

A FOX 4 viewer sent video of the attack on the Red Line train at LBJ Station on Tuesday afternoon.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content/language

The video shows a man and a woman fighting with another man. The woman, believed to be Brown, hits the man with what appears to be a gun.

In the footage, you can see the man with blood all over his head.

DART police said the victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police have not released a possible motive for the attack.

READ MORE: 1 injured in shooting at DART bus stop

DART is seeing an increase in robberies, sexual assaults, and aggravated assaults.

There have been 120 cases so far, this year. There were 221 cases throughout all of last year, which was an increase from 171 cases in 2021. It’s adding contract security officers in addition to DART police.

Brown is currently in the Dallas County Jail on $35,000 bond.