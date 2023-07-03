Dallas Zoo introduces baby colobus monkey, flamingo

The Dallas Zoo announced some new members of its animal family.

On Monday, the zoo released a photo of a baby colobus monkey born at the zoo.

The little one, who does not have a name at this time, was born on June 19.

The baby girl comes from Pili and Kuruka.

It is the pair's second baby.

That's not the only baby at the zoo lately.

Over the weekend, the zoo announced that its first flamingo chick of the season was born.

Both animals are expected to make public appearances at the zoo soon.