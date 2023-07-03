Dallas offers teens free admission to zoo, museums and more

Dallas is once again offering teenagers the chance to see some of the city’s best attractions for free.

This is the third summer for the Teen All-Access Pass.

Teens between the ages of 13 and 17 can pick up a pass starting on Monday.

It gives them free admission to attractions like the Dallas Zoo, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, the African American Museum at Fair Park, and the Dallas Arboretum.

This year, the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza has been added to the list of participating museums.

There’s also a water park and Shakespeare Dallas on the list.

Only 10,000 passes will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Teens must bring proof of residence in Dallas to get a pass at any of the city's rec centers.

For more information and a complete list of attractions, visit DallasParks.org.