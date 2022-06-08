Dallas Zoo flamingos return to public display

article

Just in time for summer, the flamingos at the Dallas Zoo are back on display.

In April, the zoo closed some bird viewing areas and canceled bird shows because of avian flu fears.

The virus had affected chickens and turkeys in Texas that are raised for food. It was also detected in a wild flock of pheasants in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth.

There was a case in a wild owl in Wichita Falls last month.

But the zoo said there have been no new cases reported in Texas since May, so it is bringing the birds back out for visitors to see.

The flamingos are reportedly enjoying the extra space to stretch their legs.

While the bird flu is rarely transmitted to humans, it can happen.