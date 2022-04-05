Avian flu prompts Dallas Zoo to close bird exhibits

article

Bird exhibits and shows at the Dallas Zoo are off during an outbreak of the avian flu.

Recently, the virus has affected chickens and turkeys in Texas that are raised for food. It was also detected in a wild flock of pheasants in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth.

There are no reported cases yet at the Dallas Zoo.

"We are taking every precaution to keep our birds safe and healthy. For that reason, many of our birds will remain behind the scenes, away from their public-facing habitats until the threat has passed," the zoo said in a statement.

The Forest Aviary and Birds Landing will be closed to the public and popular birds like the African penguins and flamingos will be spending time away from public view.

While the bird flu is rarely transmitted to humans, it can happen.

