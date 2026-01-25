Dallas Weather: How much snow did Dallas get? Snow totals, power outages and dangerous -12° wind chill

The Brief Most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area is seeing 1 to 2 inches of sleet, with higher totals of 3 to 5 inches north of the metroplex and localized "lake-effect" snow bands expected to linger through the evening. Driving conditions are currently at their worst across North and Central Texas due to significant ice and sleet. Travel remains dangerous and is discouraged through Monday as temperatures stay below freezing. An arctic blast will bring single-digit lows and life-threatening wind chills as low as -12 degrees tonight, prompting urgent warnings to protect "the four P's": People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants until a thaw begins Tuesday afternoon.



Many in North Texas are waking up to significantly more "white stuff" on the ground this morning… and the winter event isn't quite over.

Light snow and a sleet mix to the east will linger through the early hours, likely exiting near sunrise. However, as strong northwest winds blow cold air across area lakes, lake-effect snow is expected. This may result in scattered flurries and localized accumulations in snow bands downwind of area lakes.

Texas Winter Storm

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for North and Central Texas throughnoon on Sunday. Additionally, an Extreme Cold Warning will be in effect from Sunday evening through Tuesday at noon.

There's also an Ice Storm Warning in effect for Anderson, Henderson, Freestone, and Van Zandt counties through noon on Sunday.

Sunday Weather Forecast

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is bracing for a historic cold snap this morning. After a mix of sleet and snow, temperatures are expected to hover around 13 degrees through the morning. While sleet is transitioning to snow across North Texas, flurries may continue through the afternoon with an expected high of only 19 degrees. If realized, this would set a new record for the lowest high temperature ever recorded on Jan. 25.

Lingering Flurries and "Lake-Effect" Snow

While the most organized precipitation has exited the region, light snow continues to linger in northern counties. Sleet accumulations have averaged 1 to 2 inches in DFW, with higher totals reported to the north.

Strong northwest winds are creating a unique phenomenon: lake-effect snow. The relatively warm water of area lakes is providing enough moisture for narrow bands of snow to develop downwind (southeast) of the lakes. While most will only see flying flakes, these narrow bands could cause localized accumulations.

Dangerous Temperatures

Temperatures will remain below freezing through early Tuesday. Overnight, lows are expected to drop into the single digits, reaching 9 degrees. This would break the standing record low of 12. In areas with deeper snow cover to the north, temperatures could approach zero.

Monday Weather Forecast

Monday is shaping up to be another record-breaking day. The morning will begin with a low of 9 degrees, and afternoon highs are only expected to reach 28 degrees.

The "feels-like" temperatures will be particularly brutal, sitting at minus 5 degrees Monday morning. While skies will turn partly sunny, the region will remain below freezing. The sunshine and road treatments will aid in some melting on main highways, but motorists should be wary of black ice as surfaces will refreeze rapidly after sunset.

Tuesday Forecast

By Tuesday afternoon, the region is expected to finally climb above freezing after roughly 80 consecutive hours of sub-freezing temperatures. Tuesday morning will start near the record low of 11 degrees, but shifting southwest winds will help push afternoon highs toward 40 degrees. A dry cold front will approach Tuesday evening, bringing clouds but no additional precipitation.

Sleet & Snow Predictions

Most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area received 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, consisting primarily of sleet. Areas north of the metroplex saw higher totals of 3 to 5 inches of a snow and sleet mix, while areas to the south reported around 1 inch.

What is sleet?

Sleet is frozen rain that forms when snow partially melts and then re-freezes into ice pellets before hitting the ground. It is known for "bouncing" on impact, according to NWS.

Dallas Road Conditions

While precipitation ends today, travel will remain hazardous into Monday. Accumulating ice and sleet have significantly degraded road conditions across the region, according to NWS. Officials advise residents to stay home and stay warm. Do not travel unless absolutely necessary. For the latest road updates, check with the Texas Department of Transportation.

Closings & Cancellations

Most North Texas school districts have decided to close school on Monday. There are also events, activities, and church services that have been canceled over the weekend.

Power Outages

As winter weather moves through Texas, power outages in the state have topped 50,000, but the Electric Reliability Council of Texas' grid has remained stable with sufficient power reserves.

7-Day Forecast

LIVE RADAR: Dallas-Fort Worth

