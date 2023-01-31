Dallas weather: US Postal Service temporarily suspends operations in North Texas

The US Postal Service is suspending its mail service in North Texas during this week's winter weather.

The Postal Service announced it is temporarily halting operations in North Texas Post Officers until further notice on Tuesday.

Icy Roads: North Texas drivers dealing with treacherous conditions

"In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees, the Postal Service is temporarily suspending operations in North Texas Post Offices," said the USPS in a news release.

The USPS says it will give an update for when normal operations will resume.

Mailboxes sit outside of a Morris Plains, New Jersey post office on August 17, 2020 in Morris Plains, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The Postal Service is far from the only place suspending operations during the winter weather.

DoorDash temporarily suspended deliveries at noon on Tuesday.

By the way, many people believe "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds" is the US Postal Service motto, but that is not the case. The USPS has no official motto.