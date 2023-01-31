Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County
4
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Red River County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County

Dallas weather: DoorDash suspends deliveries in DFW due to weather

DALLAS - With ice on the roads across North Texas DoorDash is looking to keep its drivers safe by suspending its operations in the DFW area.

The service stopped its deliveries as of noon on Tuesday.

DoorDash says they expect to continue deliveries on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m., but that time could change depending on weather conditions.

"This significant winter storm has created extremely hazardous travel conditions," said DoorDash spokesperson Juian Crowley. "To help keep our community safe, DoorDash is proactively activating its Severe Weather Protocol and suspending operations in the Dallas and Fort Worth areas."

State officials say the icy weather has caused hundreds of crashes across North Texas.

Drivers are being urged to stay off of the roads unless it is necessary.