Dallas Weather: Another wet and stormy morning in North Texas

North Texas got a break from the rain overnight, but another round of storms is rolling in.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the showers and storms will continue to spread from the southwest Friday morning.

Small hail, gusty winds, and lightning will be the main threats with the strongest cells.

Be careful on the roads, too! Some minor flooding can’t be ruled out since the ground is already pretty wet from rain over the past 24 hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Dallas, Kaufman and Rockwall counties through 10 a.m.

There are also river flood warnings in effect for areas near the Trinity River in Dallas County and the South Fork Sabine River near Quinlan affecting Hunt and Rockwall counties.

A strong, cold front drops in midday-afternoon, with a few more showers and storms possible, especially for areas east of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

After the rain moves out, it will be much cooler this weekend.

Wind chills will be in the 30s Saturday morning, and high temperatures will struggle to reach 60.

A light freeze for areas north is possible Sunday morning before another warm-up takes over through midweek.

Thursday storms bring flash flooding, hail and heavy rain

The storms that moved through Thursday night caused a lot of problems on North Texas roadways.

The heavy rain blanketed highways and neighborhood streets during the afternoon commute.

Parts of Dallas and Tarrant counties were under a flash flood warning for a while.

Some roads had to be shut down because the water was so high.

FOX 4 talked to one man who helped his wife after her car got stuck in high water.

"She saw the water but then thought she could make it because she’s used to driving an SUV," said Anil Kesani.

He said his wife was a little shaken up but is fine.

He still had a long night because two tow trucks canceled on him.