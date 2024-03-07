The next 24 hours in North Texas will likely be wet.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, Thursday may start mellow, but the chance for showers and storms will expand throughout the day.

The rain will reach the areas west and north of the Metroplex first. Throughout the first part of the day, there shouldn’t be anything severe for people to worry about.

Temperatures will be cooler thanks to the clouds, but it will be very humid.

"What’s happening here is a warm front is lifting north. That is the leading edge of the really humid air from the Gulf that created some storms last night," Meteorologist Evan Andrews said. "We’re going to have these waves of showers and storms today. That’s why I’m expecting more in the forecast as time goes on."

The strongest storms are expected in the evening and again on Friday morning.

They have the potential to bring hail, flooding rain, and gusty winds.

"Mainly some hail, which is good. We don’t see that high a weather risk," Evan said. "Maybe tomorrow between like 4 and 8 a.m. there could be another batch of storms with a wind and hail risk. East Texas could have a little stronger storm out of this and could have even a little tornado threat."

The storms will move east Friday morning for a dry and slightly cooler weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

