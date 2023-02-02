Things are thawing out across North Texas on Thursday, but with temperatures expected to drop back below freezing overnight school districts are making some tough decisions about how to handle class on Friday.

MORE: Full list of school closings & delays

Fort Worth ISD announced it would be making its school closing decision after a 1 p.m. call with the National Weather Service. By 4:20 p.m., no decision had been announced.

Dallas ISD decided to start its school day Friday on a 2-hour delay.

Some districts decided to close Friday, including Arlington, Duncanville, Kennedale, Mansfield and Weatherford ISD.

Lake Dallas ISD plans to start the day on a 2-hour delay.

Denton and Krum ISDs said they are planning to start school at 10 a.m., but could reevaluate the decision based on road conditions in the morning.

Plano and DeSoto ISD announced until. Friday morning to make a decision.

The University of North Texas announced its Denton and Frisco campuses will open at 10 a.m. Friday.

TCU will also open at 10 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 4 WEATHER APP

It is possible that some districts could opt for a delayed start rather than completely canceling class for the day.

Nearly all North Texas schools have been closed since Tuesday due to the icy winter weather in the area.

RELATED: Some in North Texas dealing with power outages because of the ice

The Ice Storm Warning and Winter Weather Warnings across North Texas expired on Thursday morning.