Dallas ISD made the decision to cancel class on Friday, after originally saying class would start on a 2-hour delay.

"Inclement weather decisions are always tough and are made with deep consideration and care. After further evaluation, the district will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023," said the district in a statement that went out around 5:30 a.m.

Central office staff for the district will work remotely.

The district says a possible make-up day will be shared at a later time.

DISD weekend activities and events are expected to continue as scheduled.

On Thursday, the district planned to start on a delay, but temperatures dropped and roads refroze overnight leading to dangerous driving conditions.

In an explanation of the decision, Dallas ISD superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said on Thursday that the district could close if conditions were "untenable."

Dallas ISD and nearly all other North Texas schools have been closed since Tuesday, due to the icy weather.