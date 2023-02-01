article

Many school districts in North Texas will be closed for yet another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions.

Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Little Elm, Crowley, Keller, Lewisville, Mesquite, Birdville, Blue Ridge, Ennis, Grapevine-Colleyville, Northwest, Midlothian, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Waxahachie, White Settlement, Weatherford and HEB ISDs have already announced they will not be holding classes on Thursday.

Dallas College classes will be moved online on Thursday.

Nearly all North Texas school districts were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the weather. That included the big districts like Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano and Frisco ISDs.

Some of the bigger universities in North Texas also canceled classes. Texas Christian University, Southern Methodist University, the University of North Texas, and the University of Texas at Dallas were fully closed. UT-Arlington transitioned to remote learning with all in-person classes canceled.

Districts west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex were also closed or closed early on Monday as the winter storm approached.

Both a Winter Storm Warning and an Ice Storm Warning are in effect for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex through Thursday morning.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, widespread precipitation is likely to fall throughout the day Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Temperatures will begin to inch above freezing in some areas Wednesday afternoon, but other areas will still be just below freezing until Thursday morning.

Ice buildup on trees and power lines is a concern. It could lead to localized power outages.