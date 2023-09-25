Heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds caused some storm damage in North Texas overnight.

A FOX 4 photojournalist caught video of hail falling in North Dallas near the Central Expressway and Forest Lane. That hail appeared to be the size of nickels.

People in other areas reported seeing larger hail stones.

Viewer Alisha Sepanik saw hail that was the size of golf balls. Another viewer in Garland said the hail was large enough to break one of her windows.

Parts of Navarro County, about 45 miles southeast of Dallas, had baseball-sized hail.

A tornado siren was issued at one point Sunday night, but there were no reports of anything touching down.

The storms also caused quite a few power outages. As of 7 a.m. Monday, Oncor said nearly 14,000 customers in North Texas were still without power.