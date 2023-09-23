Dallas weather: Temperatures hit 101 on 1st day of Fall, breaking record

North Texas marked the first day of Fall by recording triple digit heat and a record temperature of 101 at DFW Airport.

Though we’ll have temperatures near 100 on Sunday as well, there is some relief on the way next week.

There are chances for storms Sunday as a cold front drops in. There is a risk for strong or severe storms.

There is a chance for some storms near the Red River overnight Saturday, but the biggest chance will be later in the day Sunday, when we could see high winds and hail in some areas. There is a low tornado threat.