Dallas to address aggressive coyote concerns after toddler's attack

The city of Dallas will lay out a plan to make sure animal control issues are answered more quickly.

This issue came to a head last Tuesday when a toddler was attacked by a coyote while the child was on a front porch.

Several residents in the Lake Highlands area now want to know why their earlier attempts to alert the city about coyote sightings didn’t do any good.

The city did not take action when a number of people called 311 or 911 over the past couple of weeks to report a coyote’s aggressive behavior.

It’s believed that same coyote attacked and seriously injured the 2-year-old boy.

Since Tuesday, biologists have killed three aggressive coyotes in the neighborhood near the White Rock Creek greenbelt.

The city of Dallas said it is taking steps to improve its response when animal control issues are called in.

The city manager will discuss the plan at a neighborhood meeting Monday night at White Rock Elementary School.

He’ll also give an update into an investigation now underway into why the coyote reports were dismissed.

One other measure that’s already up and running is a new coyote reporting hotline.

Anyone who spots a coyote in the city of Dallas is urged to call the reporting hotline at 469-676-9813 or visit BeDallas90.org/coyotes.

Monday night’s community meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.