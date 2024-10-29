Plano man again accused of harrassing an SMU student

article

The Brief 23-year-old Ian Smith of Plano is not an SMU student. He was arrested last week for harassing an SMU student on social media. He's been convicted eight times since 2021 for harassing and threatening different SMU students.



A Plano man who was previously convicted for harassing and threatening Southern Methodist University students was arrested again for allegedly doing the same thing.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, 23-year-old Ian Smith messaged an SMU student on social media and harassed her across multiple platforms.

That student reported Smith’s behavior to the police, who contacted him and told him to stop.

Smith allegedly continued trying to communicate with the student through friend requests, comments, and voice calls over social media, the affidavit states.

He is not an SMU student but has a history of targeting and tracking SMU students.

Smith has eight convictions since 2021 for harassment, stalking, obstruction or retaliation, and making a terroristic threat, all involving SMU students.

He is currently charged with harassment with a previous conviction.

He is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $10,000 bond.