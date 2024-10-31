Fort Worth man charged with federal gun crimes

article

A Fort Worth man has been charged with federal gun crimes after being found to illegally be in possession of a machine gun.

In 2013, Brennan Trainor Rodriguez, now 33, admitted to injecting heroin into a 21-year-old man who then died from an overdose. He was placed on deferred adjudication for dealing heroin.

He was given 10 years of deferred adjudication, which started November 26, 2014. Conditions of his community supervision prohibited him from possessing firearms until his deferred adjudication period ends.

In August 2024, a little more than three months before his deferred adjudication was expected to end, law enforcement was called to a domestic disturbance. Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend told police he had been stalking and harassing her since their breakup. She told police he frequently shot guns, including one described as fully automatic.

The next week, he was arrested and charged with stalking. During a search of his home, officers found nine firearms, including a Smith & Wesson rifle equipped with a machine gun conversion device, commonly known as a "switch" or "auto sear."

Rodriguez is being held in the Tarrant County Green Bay Facility, on a hold from U.S. Marshals.

If convicted of the gun crimes, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Because he violated his deferred adjudication, his state court is still pending.