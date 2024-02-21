Shooting near Dallas high school sends 1 to hospital

There was a heavy police presence for a shooting investigation near a Dallas high school Wednesday afternoon.

Dallas police said they found one person shot while responding to a call at Chariot Drive and Wimbleton Way, which is very close to Skyline High School.

There is no indication this happened on campus, and school dismissal proceeded as normal.

Police have not said exactly where the person was found, but the scene appears to be focused around an apartment complex nearby.

There are also no details on the extent of the shooting victim's injuries or age.