Dallas Weather: Storms move east, more to come

One batch down... several more to go!

A storm complex made its way through North Texas early Thursday morning with pockets of heavier rain. Now that it has moved east, the rest of the day should be quiet with just an isolated shower.

The air will stay warm and muggy with highs near 80.

Late Thursday, a dry line to our west and a cold front to our north may both spark storms.

MORE: Dallas - Fort Worth Weather

The dry line will be the first to arrive around 5-6 p.m. and storms could pop up with some hail and high winds in the areas west of Fort Worth.

Later in the evening and overnight, the cold front could get active with a complex of storms possible. Wind and heavy rain could be an issue once again, but not for everyone. Coverage will be at least 50%.

Friday Forecast: Some showers possible

On Friday, the front looks to stall just south of the Metroplex for a much quieter day. We’ll see a lot of clouds, but few showers.

As the front retreats at night, more showers and storms could be possible with another disturbance.

Weekend Forecast: More showers and storms

More showers and storms are possible on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Then another stronger disturbance overnight could mean higher coverage and a flood risk.

The weekend part of the forecast timing is likely to be "fine-tuned" and may change a bit as it gets closer.

Sunday will still have the stalled front nearby, hence at least a few more showers. If the complex on Saturday night is larger, the number of showers on Sunday would be fewer.

Next Week’s Forecast: Windy and warm

By next week, our front heads back north for a few days. We'll turn windy and warm.

As the dry line approaches Monday afternoon, we could see a storm or two. However, we look pretty well capped that day. The big storms will likely be north of Texas into Oklahoma.

And temps will jump to near 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But the heat will be temporary as another front heads in later in the week.

Stay dry! Or at least try!