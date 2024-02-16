Dallas shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured in Mockingbird Lane shooting

Dallas police are investigation a shooting that killed a man and critically injured another near Love Field.

Police were called to a parking lot off W. Mockingbird Lane, near Hawes Avenue, around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Officers found one man dead and another was rushed to the hospital.

Police say he was critically injured.

The suspect in the shooting was no longer in the area when police arrived.

DPD has not given any information about the potential suspect.

The victims have also not been identified.