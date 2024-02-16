Dallas shooting: Man in critical condition after shooting in Lower Greenville
Dallas police are investigating a shooting in Lower Greenville early Friday morning.
Officers were called to Prospect Avenue, near Matilda Street, around 1 a.m. on Friday.
Residents in the area heard a disturbance and then gun shots.
Police found a man shot in the head on the sidewalk.
Image 1 of 3
▼
He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.
Police did not give the victim's name or say if they have a suspect in the case.