Dallas police are investigating a shooting in Lower Greenville early Friday morning.

Officers were called to Prospect Avenue, near Matilda Street, around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Residents in the area heard a disturbance and then gun shots.

Police found a man shot in the head on the sidewalk.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police did not give the victim's name or say if they have a suspect in the case.