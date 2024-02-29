Dallas shooting: Second suspect charged with capital murder in 18-year-old's death

A second person has been charged with capital murder in the shooting of an 18-year-old in Dallas last month.

On Jan. 25, Joshua Porter was found with a gunshot wound inside his car on W. Wheatland Road in Dallas' Red Bird neighborhood. Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Dallas police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Nauledge Jennings.

Nauledge Jennings (Sources: Dallas Co. Jail)

He has been charged with capital murder.

20-year-old Kendrick Jennings was arrested and charged with capital murder on Feb. 10.

Kendrick Jennings (Source: Dallas Co. Jail)

Dallas police did not say if the two suspects are related.

Both are in the Dallas County Jail.