Dallas shooting: Second suspect charged with capital murder in 18-year-old's death
DALLAS - A second person has been charged with capital murder in the shooting of an 18-year-old in Dallas last month.
On Jan. 25, Joshua Porter was found with a gunshot wound inside his car on W. Wheatland Road in Dallas' Red Bird neighborhood. Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Wednesday, Dallas police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Nauledge Jennings.
Nauledge Jennings (Sources: Dallas Co. Jail)
He has been charged with capital murder.
20-year-old Kendrick Jennings was arrested and charged with capital murder on Feb. 10.
Kendrick Jennings (Source: Dallas Co. Jail)
Dallas police did not say if the two suspects are related.
Both are in the Dallas County Jail.