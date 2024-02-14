Dallas police arrested a man charged with capital murder in the shooting of an 18-year-old last month.

On Jan. 25, Joshua Porter was found with a gunshot wound inside his car on W. Wheatland Road in Dallas' Red Bird neighborhood. Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPD says 20-year-old Kendrick Jennings was arrested on Feb. 10 in connection to the shooting.

Kendrick Jennings

Jennings is in the Dallas County Jail charged with Capital Murder.

Police have not given any further details about the circumstances around the shooting.