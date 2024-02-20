Dallas shooting: 1 killed, 1 injured in Red Bird

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another.

The shooting happened Monday evening in Dallas' Red Bird neighborhood.

Police were called to W. Wheatland Road for a shooting around 4:30 p.m.

Officers found two men shot at the scene.

20-year-old Jeremiah Tutson died at the hospital. A 17-year-old man who was also shot is at the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police did not announce any arrests or say if they have identified any suspects.