Dallas shooting: 1 killed, 1 injured in Red Bird
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another.
The shooting happened Monday evening in Dallas' Red Bird neighborhood.
Police were called to W. Wheatland Road for a shooting around 4:30 p.m.
Officers found two men shot at the scene.
20-year-old Jeremiah Tutson died at the hospital. A 17-year-old man who was also shot is at the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police did not announce any arrests or say if they have identified any suspects.