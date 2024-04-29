Bad Bunny forced to reschedule Dallas show because of Mavericks playoff game

article

An upcoming Bad Bunny concert at the American Airlines Center has been rescheduled because of a Dallas Mavericks playoff game.

The show that was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday is being moved to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

On Friday, the Mavericks will take on the LA Clippers in Game 5 at the AAC.

The Mavs nearly completed a historic comeback in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series.

Dallas got off to another cold start and fell behind by as many as 31 points. Then the team came from behind to take the lead in the fourth quarter thanks to 40 points from Kyrie Irving and another 29 from Luka Doncic.

But Los Angeles rallied to win 116 to 111 and now the series is once again tied 2-2.

Tour officials said all tickets for Bad Bunny’s Friday night show will be honored on Thursday night instead.

Ticketholders should have received an email with information about the new date and refund policies.

Bad Bunny’s second show in Dallas on Saturday night will continue as planned.

The Friday show couldn’t be rescheduled to Sunday because the Dallas Stars may end up returning to the AAC that night for Game 7 of their playoff series.