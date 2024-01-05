Dallas shooting: 29-year-old dead after Lake Highlands shooting, police say

Dallas Police are investigating a homicide in Lake Highlands.

Police were called to Arbor Park Drive, near Royal Lane, on Wednesday, Jan 3. at 2:30 p.m.

Officers found 29-year-old Richard Pinkney, who was shot at the location.

Pinkney was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 214-671-3623.