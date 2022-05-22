Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured, police say

article

Dallas police said a shooting Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of one person and sent two others to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m., in the 3200 block of Jerome Street.

Investigators found that someone in a vehicle shot into the victims’ vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other people were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate.