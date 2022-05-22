Police believe body found in Dallas is missing Irving man

article

A Silver Alert has been canceled out of Irving after a body was found in Dallas Sunday that police believe is missing man Sabino Hernandez.

The 69-year-old had been missing since Friday, when he was last seen in the 2200 block of Riverview Drive.

Authorities found a body in West Dallas Sunday, and Irving police said they believe the body is Hernandez.

The body has been sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for official identification and to determine the cause of death.