Dallas serial killer gets life in prison after pleading guilty to 4 murders

article

A North Texas serial killer pleaded guilty under a plea agreement and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Collin County District Attorney announced the plea deal for Jeremy Rashaud Harris for a 2020 murder in Celina.

Prosecutors said Harris shot Blair Carter, his ex-girlfriend's father, and then set Carter's home on fire.

Related article

Harris was also accused of killing SMU student Jaden Urrea, as well as two other men in Dallas.

The Dallas Morning News reported he pleaded guilty to those murders as well.

The Collin County DA decided not to pursue the death penalty in exchange for Harris' guilty plea.