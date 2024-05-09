Dallas Trinity FC: New women's soccer team unveils name, logo

Dallas' newest professional sports franchise unveiled its name and logo on Thursday afternoon: Dallas Trinity FC.

The women's soccer team in the new USL Super League will play at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park.

Dallas Trinity FC is the first professional women's soccer team in the history of the city.

"We will do our best to make the city proud of your new club," said Jim Neil, the Chief Executive Officer of USL Super League Dallas.

The team held an event at Klyde Warren Park to give more information about the new team.

The USL Super League will have eight teams around the United States, including the new Dallas team.

The league's inaugural season will begin this August.

Earlier this week, the Dallas City Council approved an annual subsidy of $300,000 as part of the agreement with the franchise.

Monica Paul, the head of the Dallas Sports Commission, says the City of Dallas is making a wise move.

"The future of soccer shines brightly in Dallas. The decision to make historic Cotton Bowl Stadium home to a USL franchise underscores the city's committment to sports as a catalyst in its potential to unite communities, inspire youth and captivate fans of all ages," said Paul.

The move comes as Dallas is making an effort to bring more professional sports into the city, a priority for Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

"This city is about to set the world on fire when it comes to professional sports," said Johnson.

Johnson also teased more announcements in the future when it comes to sports in the city.

"This announcement that we are making today is just one step of many that we are about to be taking," he said. "We are not done yet. The best is next to come."

Soccer is no stranger to the Cotton Bowl.

The stadium is currently undergoing a $140 million renovation that will make the 94-year-old venue more fan-friendly and comfortable.

All the upgrades are scheduled to be completed by September 2025.

At Thursday's event, local youth girls soccer players will get a chance to dribble around with the pros.