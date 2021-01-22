Dallas sees surge in demand for COVID-19 vaccine registration

Hundreds of people lined up in Oak Cliff Friday to register for an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It highlights the confusion about how to reach the most vulnerable communities.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also on Friday the state will be giving 5,000 vaccines directly to the city of Dallas.

MORE: Dallas to distribute 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines at convention center

Even though Dallas County has a website where anyone can help people register for the vaccine, it’s clear thousands are in need of help with the registration process.

Dallas County Commissioner Elba Garcia helped explain the registration process at a quickly-arranged vaccination hub at Jerry's Supermarket in Oak Cliff.

Advertisement

Councilman Chad West arranged for volunteers to register people at the location based on concerns that communities of color were underrepresented at the Fair Park site.

"We had no idea it would be this level of need," he said.

West, along with council members Adam Bazaldua and Paula Blackmon, called a special meeting Monday to clarify exactly what the city's plans are to administer the vaccinations.

Several council members are at odds with the mayor over who should have authority to set up registration hubs.

"Will we coordinate with county? How will the mayor determine who will get the shots? Will we use the same method the county uses?" questioned West. "That needs to be communicated to us as council members. We have to answer to our constituents."

Ahead of that meeting, Mayor Johnson said on Friday that the city will use the county's vaccination website to offer appointments to people who are at highest risk.

"When it comes to managing, we will ensure it is transparent and equitable. We have to prepare for if systems fail," Johnson said. "We will rely on facts and science and CDC guidelines. Not politics or relationships with a pastor. It won’t be, ‘I will tell Democrats and not Republicans.’"

The mayor's comments related to how the county handled the vaccinations last week when the appointment system failed.

"When we had hiccups, it was not done in a way that was transparent, whether in private meetings with high-ranking folks," Johnson said. "The general public did not know. That can't happen."

The city plans to distribute its vaccines in a drive-up method at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center to people with appointments through the county's site.

The mayor said he did not see the need for Monday’s special meeting called by councilmembers.