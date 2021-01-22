Dallas to distribute 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines at convention center

article

The city of Dallas is getting its own allocation of COVID-19 vaccine shots to begin vaccinating residents at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center next week.

Up until now, city and county officials have been working together to distribute vaccines by appointment only at Fair Park. The city of Dallas also previously received 2,000 doses to inoculate its first responders.

Next week, Texas will directly provide the city with 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for residents.

"I am excited and ready to get these highly effective, life-saving vaccines to the public," Mayor Eric Johnson said. "As I have said, the city of Dallas is ready to help the state take its vaccination efforts to the next level. We will do so equitably, efficiently, and without political influence."

The vaccines will be distributed by Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics in an appointment-based drive-thru process at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Additional sites could be added in the future.

Those interested in getting a vaccine still need to register with the county, though.

Advertisement

LINK: www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination.php

Dallas plans to pull its list of eligible residents from the Dallas County Health and Human Services registration database and will contact those people directly to schedule an appointment.

The new vaccine site will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends depending on availability.