Dallas School Shooting: Bullet flew through teacher's glasses and narrowly missed her eye, report says

The Brief Newly released police documents talk about the fifth person who was injured in the Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooting last month. A math teacher was grazed by a bullet that went through a wall. It nearly hit her right eye. Four students also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 17-year-old suspected gunman is still in jail with a $3.1M bond.



Police documents from last month’s shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School confirm what prosecutors previously revealed in a court hearing – there were five victims of the shooting.

A teacher was grazed by a bullet. It flew through her glasses, narrowly missing an eye.

Wilmer-Hutchins High School Shooting

The backstory:

Security video from inside Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas shows a chilling sequence of events on the afternoon of April 15, 2025.

Investigators said 17-year-old Tracy Haynes is seen moving through the hallway, shooting four male students.

Haynes allegedly approached one student who wasn’t able to run away and took a point-blank shot. That final victim is likely only alive because Haynes’ 40-caliber handgun with an extended clip jammed up.

Haynes fled the school after the shooting and was able to get a ride to Red Oak from an unsuspecting bystander.

He later turned himself in to the police after contacting Urban Specialists for help. The nonprofit organization works to curb gun violence and poverty.

Teacher Grazed by Bullet

What we know:

According to a newly released arrest warrant affidavit from the Dallas ISD Police Department, a fifth person was injured when a stray bullet entered a classroom and grazed a teacher on the right side of her face, just inches away from her right eye.

Geometry teacher Columbia Renix said on GoFundMe that the bullet went through her glasses.

Renix elaborated in an interview with the Dallas Morning News. She said the impact blew the frames right off her face.

She told the newspaper she’d only worked at Wilmer-Hutchins High School for half of the year, returning to the job shortly after giving birth to her first child.

Renix said she’s still breastfeeding and had gone into a room to clean her breast pump when the shooting occurred.

She said that’s when the bullet punctured the wall and grazed her.

The Dallas ISD affidavit states she was treated at the scene and released.

In her online fundraiser, Renix said her vision wasn’t the only thing affected. "We take it day-by-day to heal," she wrote.

What we don't know:

FOX 4 tried to contact Renix to share more of her story but didn't hear back from her.

School Shooting Suspect in Court

Dig deeper:

Haynes had a court appearance less than a week after the shooting where prosecutors tried to argue the crime was premeditated.

Some of his relatives testified he was acting in self-defense, alleging gang members had been threatening him and his family.

The judge denied a request to reduce his $3.1 million bond.

Haynes remains in the Dallas County jail charged with six counts of aggravated assault in a mass shooting.