Dallas ISD police to provide new information on Wilmer-Hutchins H.S. shooting

The Wilmer-Hutchins High School community in Southeast Dallas is looking for answers after the second school shooting in just more than a year.

They’re hoping the Dallas ISD Police Department will provide some of those answers at a news conference on Thursday morning.

Wilmer-Hutchins High School Shooting

What we don't know:

Many parents and students still want to know how 17-year-old Tracy Haynes, Jr. was able to get a gun on campus on Tuesday afternoon and allegedly shoot four students.

It’s also still not clear whether he is a student at the school or what his alleged motives were.

Investigators haven’t said whether the victims were targeted, bystanders, or a mix of both.

What we know:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, police reviewed security video that shows an unidentified student letting Haynes into the school through an unsecured door.

Investigators said Haynes began firing at students in the hallway "indiscriminately." He then approached one student who wasn’t able to run and appeared to take a point-blank shot.

Haynes fled the school after the shooting and was able to get a ride to Red Oak from an unsuspecting bystander.

He later turned himself in to the police after contacting Urban Specialists for help. The nonprofit organization works to curb gun violence and poverty.

Antong Lucky said his group got a call from the suspect’s aunt and was able to make contact with Haynes.

"I don’t want to die. I don’t want to get killed. So I will turn myself in," Lucky said. "He said there was back and forth of threats, threats that were going back and forth on his life from the other individuals, etc."

Intake video shows the teen being booked into the Dallas County jail on four counts of aggravated assault in a mass shooting.

His bond was set at $600,000.