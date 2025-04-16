Dallas shooting suspect called nonprofit before turning himself in

The Brief The 17-year-old accused of opening fire inside Wilmer-Hutchins High School told the president of a non-profit that he wanted to turn himself in because he was scared of getting hurt. Antong Lucky with Urban Specialist was already trying to get in contact with the victims of the Wilmer-Hutchins shooting when, unexpectedly, they received a call from the suspect's aunt. After the two talked, Lucky says Haynes was willing at that point to turn himself in.



What we know:

Antong Lucky is with Urban Specialist, a nonprofit organization that works to curb gun violence and poverty.

His team on Tuesday was already trying to get in contact with the victims of the Wilmer-Hutchins shooting when, unexpectedly, they received a call from the suspect's aunt.

Lucky, acting as a mediator between a detective and Haynes, says Haynes finally agreed to come meet at Lucky’s office.

Meanwhile, police swarmed a Waxahachie neighborhood in search of Haynes. Police posted at the South-Central patrol division waited for him to turn himself in.

Late Tuesday, Haynes finally turned himself in. The video was captured by a social media livestreamer, smash da topic.

Intake videos show the 17-year-old being booked into the Dallas County Jail.

What they're saying:

Lucky recaps the initial phone call with the suspect's aunt.

"She wanted to turn her nephew in and didn't want nothing to happen to him," said Lucky.

Lucky says Haynes was vague when asked why he decided to open fire in the school hallway.

"He said there was a back and forth of threats. Threats that were going back and forth on his life from other individuals etc.," said Lucky.

The backstory:

Tracy Haynes Jr is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault in a mass shooting.

Investigators say 17-year-old Tracy Haynes shot four students just after 1 pm Tuesday.

Investigators say Haynes began firing at students indiscriminately, approaching one student who was unable to run and appearing to take a point-blank shot.

All four victims shot are expected to survive.

According to an arrest affidavit, a surveillance video matching these stills obtained by FOX 4 shows an unidentified student letting Haynes in through an unsecured door.

What we don't know:

Investigators haven't released a motive for the shooting.

It’s still unclear whether the victims were targeted or bystanders or a mix of both.

FOX 4 contacted Dallas ISD multiple times, asking questions including, will the student who let the shooter at the side door be charged with a crime?

Also, we know there was a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins one year ago, so how will Dallas ISD ensure this school is safe?

Dallas ISD is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday at 11 am where we will ask those questions.