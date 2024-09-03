Dallas running club to honor fallen police officer

The Brief Fallen Dallas Police Officer Darron Burks was a member of the running club, Run It Up Dallas. The club is holding a memorial run on Saturday, Sept. 14. Multiple law enforcement officers and staff are expected to attend.



There has been a community-wide outpouring of support after the shooting death of Dallas police officer Darron Burks.

Burks, a former teacher and rookie police officer, was shot and killed while sitting in his cruiser on Thursday night.

In addition to his police family, Burks was also a member of other groups, including Run It Up Dallas.

"I never looked at him as a police officer, he was just a brother that was impacting the community," said Theo Murdaugh, the founder of Run It Up Dallas. "Him and I had a very Omega, Alpha back and forth relationship."

While Murdaugh and Burks were in different fraternities, their love for running brought them together on Tuesday evenings at the Katy Trail.

"I remember he dapped me up a few weeks ago and told me how he was doing and things that were going on in his life," recalled Murdaugh.

Like others, Murdaugh was shocked and saddened by Officer Burks' murder last Thursday in the line of duty,

Run It Up is hosting a memorial run on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Fair Oaks Park to honor Burks.

Alexus Williams, a member of the group, says multiple law enforcement officers and staff have already reached out saying they will be there.

"I take it so personally that he chose, in his powerful nature and presence, to run with Run it Up. He will truly be missed by all of us," Williams said.

Runners and walkers are being asked to wear purple, the color of Burks' fraternity.

"How is God taking away someone who is so good, but I think in that sense it has brought a lot of people together to get a better perspective that life is short and we need to appreciate everyone every time we come to run or do whatever," said Murdaugh.