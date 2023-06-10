This is how much you need to make to afford rent in Dallas, study says

Are you making enough money to afford rent in Dallas? A study from two Florida universities aims to answer that question.

With rent prices on the rise post-COVID, Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama teamed up to figure out how much residents across the country's largest metro areas need to make in order to afford the average rent.

In Dallas, the average rent is about $1,801 – a little over a 3% increase from last year – making it the 41st highest in the U.S, the study found.

Dallas trailed only Austin ($1,873) for the highest rent in Texas.

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

How much do you need to make to afford rent in Dallas?

Dallas residents need to make more than $72,060 a year to avoid being "rent burdened," according to April 2023 data from Zillow's Observed Rent Index.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development considers someone "rent burdened" if they spend more than 30% of their annual income toward rent. Someone can also be "severely rent burdened" if that spending reaches more than 50%.

In Dallas, someone is considered "severely rent burdened" if they make $43,236.

It's important to note that these stats don't include utilities, which could imply even higher prices.

Which U.S. city has the most expensive rent?

The highest rent in the country can be found in San Jose, California, where residents dish out nearly $3,300 a month on average, according to the report.

Study: Most "rent burdened" cities in the U.S.

San Jose, CA New York, NY San Francisco, CA San Diego, CA Oxnard, CA

Texas Cities by Price of Rent