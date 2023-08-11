Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
3
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County

Dallas police to give update on carjacking, shooting of officer after 3 arrested in Louisiana

By
Published 
White Rock
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas police officer shot during carjacking

Police said the officer was parked in an unmarked car to conduct surveillance. The suspects are still at large.

DALLAS - Dallas police will give an update on the investigation into the shooting and carjacking of a plain clothes officer earlier this week.

On Thursday, police announced that 3 suspects were arrested in connection to shootout.

19-year-old Redricous Lewis 17-year-old Redtravion Polk and 18-year-old Xavier Cook were arrested in Shreveport on Wedensday, just hours after the shooting.

Shreveport, Louisiana jail records state that Redcrious Lewis was "located in reference to an attempted homicide of a police officer."

The description from the Shreveport jail page says "during the search [Lewis] jumped from a second floor window and fled from officers on foot."

All three suspects are charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the incident.

Related

Suspects arrested in Louisiana in connection to Dallas police officer's shooting
article

Suspects arrested in Louisiana in connection to Dallas police officer's shooting

Dallas police say that three suspects in the carjacking and shooting of an officer were arrested in Shreveport, Louisiana on Wednesday.

The Dallas police officer who was injured in the shooting is now out of the hospital.

On Wednesday at 1 a.m., a vehicle reportedly pulled up behind the officer's unmarked car and blocked him in near Northwest Highway and Harry Hines Boulevard.

Dallas police said Wednesday that at least 2 suspects approached the officer with guns drawn.

Moments later, a gun battle broke out, according to police.

The officer was shot in the leg. 

His vehicle was then taken by one of the suspects. The car was later found abandoned a few blocks away.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is expected to address the incident and the arrest of the suspects during a news conference at noon.

Video is also expected to be shown.

You will be able to stream the news conference live on this page.