Dallas police to give update on carjacking, shooting of officer after 3 arrested in Louisiana

Dallas police will give an update on the investigation into the shooting and carjacking of a plain clothes officer earlier this week.

On Thursday, police announced that 3 suspects were arrested in connection to shootout.

19-year-old Redricous Lewis 17-year-old Redtravion Polk and 18-year-old Xavier Cook were arrested in Shreveport on Wedensday, just hours after the shooting.

Shreveport, Louisiana jail records state that Redcrious Lewis was "located in reference to an attempted homicide of a police officer."

The description from the Shreveport jail page says "during the search [Lewis] jumped from a second floor window and fled from officers on foot."

All three suspects are charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the incident.

The Dallas police officer who was injured in the shooting is now out of the hospital.

On Wednesday at 1 a.m., a vehicle reportedly pulled up behind the officer's unmarked car and blocked him in near Northwest Highway and Harry Hines Boulevard.

Dallas police said Wednesday that at least 2 suspects approached the officer with guns drawn.

Moments later, a gun battle broke out, according to police.

The officer was shot in the leg.

His vehicle was then taken by one of the suspects. The car was later found abandoned a few blocks away.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is expected to address the incident and the arrest of the suspects during a news conference at noon.

Video is also expected to be shown.

You will be able to stream the news conference live on this page.