Suspects arrested in Louisiana in connection to Dallas police officer's shooting

Three suspects were arrested in Louisiana in connection to the carjacking and shooting of a plain clothes Dallas police officer on Wednesday.

19-year-old Redricous Lewis 17-year-old Redtravion Polk and 18-year-old Xavier Cook were arrested in Shreveport Wedensday, just hours after the shooting.

All three suspects are charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the incident.

Dallas police say that Polk and Cook also face state charges in Louisiana.

Shreveport, Louisiana jail records state that Redcrious Lewis was "located in reference to an attempted homicide of a police officer."

The Shreveport jail page lists drug and weapons charges.

Lewis was found to be in possession of 110 grams of suspected marijuana, two bags of crack cocaine, a digital scale and multiple guns, according to jail records.

He is also listed as a "fugitive" with a resisting an officer charge.

The description from the Shreveport jail page says "during the search [Lewis] jumped from a second floor window and fled from officers on foot."

On Wednesday at 1 a.m., a vehicle reportedly pulled up behind the officer and blocked him in near Northwest Highway and Harry Hines Boulevard.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was shot in the leg during a shootout with the suspects.

One person got into the officer's car and drove off.

Dallas police say that the investigation into the officer's stolen vehicle and shooting is underway.

The officer was released from the hospital on Wednesday.