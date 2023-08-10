Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
5
Red Flag Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 1:43 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County

Suspects arrested in Louisiana in connection to Dallas police officer's shooting

By
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas police officer shot during carjacking

Police said the officer was parked in an unmarked car to conduct surveillance. The suspects are still at large.

DALLAS - Three suspects were arrested in Louisiana in connection to the carjacking and shooting of a plain clothes Dallas police officer on Wednesday.

19-year-old Redricous Lewis 17-year-old Redtravion Polk and 18-year-old Xavier Cook were arrested in Shreveport Wedensday, just hours after the shooting.

All three suspects are charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the incident.

Dallas police say that Polk and Cook also face state charges in Louisiana.

Shreveport, Louisiana jail records state that Redcrious Lewis was "located in reference to an attempted homicide of a police officer."

The Shreveport jail page lists drug and weapons charges.

Lewis was found to be in possession of 110 grams of suspected marijuana, two bags of crack cocaine, a digital scale and multiple guns, according to jail records.

He is also listed as a "fugitive" with a resisting an officer charge.

The description from the Shreveport jail page says "during the search [Lewis] jumped from a second floor window and fled from officers on foot."

On Wednesday at 1 a.m., a vehicle reportedly pulled up behind the officer and blocked him in near Northwest Highway and Harry Hines Boulevard.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was shot in the leg during a shootout with the suspects.

One person got into the officer's car and drove off.

Dallas police say that the investigation into the officer's stolen vehicle and shooting is underway.

The officer was released from the hospital on Wednesday.