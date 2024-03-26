Dallas police sergeant indicted on theft, tampering charges

A Dallas police sergeant has been indicted by a Dallas County Grand Jury and faces multiple charges.

Sergeant Katherine Silvia, a member of the Northeast Patrol Division, was the subject of an investigation by the Dallas Police Department Public Integrity Unit which started in March of last year.

The investigation found that Sgt. Silvia falsified time cards, forged documents and committed theft.

After being indicted by the grand jury on Monday, Silvia turned herself in to the Dallas County Jail.

She was charged with the theft of between $2,500 and $30,000, tampering with a government record and false statement property/credit of $2,500 and $30,000.

Sgt. Silvia is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the administrative outcome against her.