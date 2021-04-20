Dallas police release photo of replica handgun suspect pointed at officers before fatal shooting

article

Dallas police officers shot and killed a man armed with what turned out to be a fake handgun.

The suspect is accused of robbing a grocery store on Coit and Spring Valley roads in Far North Dallas Monday afternoon. Store employees said he pointed a gun at them before fleeing on foot.

About an hour later, police got a call about an armed man trying to carjack someone near an elementary school in the same area.

When officers spotted him, DPD Chief Eddie Garcia said the suspect pulled a gun out of his waistband and pointed it at officers. The officers did not return fire at that point and the man got away.

He tried to rob a CVS store and pointed a gun at the store’s owner before running out the back door and ran across all lanes of the LBJ Freeway.

When police closed in on the suspect for a second time, Chief Garcia said he again pointed his gun at the officers. At that point, three officers fired shots.

It wasn’t until after the fatal shooting that officers discovered the gun was a realistic replica, Garcia said.

The chief shared a picture of the weapon during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The gun on the right is the one the suspect had and the one on the left is the real thing.

"I don’t know this individual’s state of mind. Certainly when you have a replica firearm that you’re pointing at a police officer after having committed multiple robberies the expectation is that if you point that something’s gonna happen," he said. "Unfortunately, as you can see from the picture it certainly looked real to the officers and it certainly looked real to the victims that this individual was victimizing throughout the day."

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has not yet released the suspect’s name.

The officers involved in the shooting are being interviewed and will be placed on routine administrative leave.

Additional video of the shooting will be released within the next 48 hours, Garcia said.