Irving police investigating officer-involved shooting

Police in Irving are on scene of an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.

Few details have been released at this time, but police said it happened near President George Bush Turnpike and Las Colinas Boulevard.

The suspect is dead.

No officers were injured.

The public is asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

The southbound lanes of the Bush Turnpike are closed while police investigate.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.