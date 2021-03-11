Dallas PD will have a presence on Lower Greenville for St. Patrick's Day events this weekend

article

Even though the annual St. Patrick’s Parade along Greenville Avenue in Dallas has been canceled for the second year in a row, the Dallas Police Department and other law enforcement agencies will be out on Lower Greenville this weekend to make sure St. Patrick’s Day celebrations stay safe.

RELATED: Dallas Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Parade canceled in 2021, but expected to be back in 2022

Dallas police and Councilman David Blewett released a statement that authorities will take "proactive steps" to make sure businesses that hold St. Patrick’s Day events are following local laws and regulations.

Governor Greg Abbott reopened the state Wednesday and took away COVID-19 restrictions.

RELATED: Wednesday marks end to mask mandate in Texas

Though businesses are allowed to fully reopen, and the mask mandate and other restrictions were lifted, North Texans are asked to follow the latest CDC guidelines, avoid large crowds, and maintain six feet of distance from others.

Advertisement

The annual St. Patrick’s parade along Greenville Avenue usually brings 125,000 people to the area, but it’s unclear how many people will be in the area, or events will be held by local bars this weekend.

Several Lower Greenville bars will be holding St. Patrick’s Day events Saturday, March 13, including Dodie’s and Stan’s Blue Note, which are offering drink specials.

Stan's Blue Note said their staff will continue to wear face coverings, but customers are not required to wear face masks.

It's not known what face covering policies other bars will have.